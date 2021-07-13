iQOO Quest Days Sale: Get Up to Rs. 4,000 Discount On iQOO 7 Series And iQOO Z3 Smartphones News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO has sold 25 million devices globally and to celebrate the milestone the brand has announced the Quest Days sale. The sale is live now on Amazon India where buyers can get a discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on the recently launched iQOO Z3 and the flagship iQOO 7 series smartphones.

While buying the above-mentioned devices, you can avail of up to Rs. 2,000 with Amazon coupons and an extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange. Do note that, the offer is only valid until July 16.

Great Deals On iQOO 7 Series And iQOO Z3 Smartphones

Starting with the iQOO 7, buyers can get a coupon of Rs. 1,000 on all variants of the iQOO 7. With the Amazon coupon, the base variant of the iQOO 7 can be purchased at Rs. 30,990 while, the mid variant will cost Rs. 32,990. Lastly, the high-end model will be available at Rs. 34,990. The iQOO 7 comes in two color options -Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue.

On the other hand, the iQOO 7 Legend has received a discount of Rs. 2,000 with the Amazon coupon. So, the phone can now be purchased starting at Rs. 37,990, while the high-end variant will cost Rs. 41,990, making its most affordable SD888-powered device.

Lastly, all variants of the iQOO Z3 have got a discount of Rs. 500, bringing the base model price to Rs. 19,490, while the high-end variant can be purchased at Rs. 22,490 instead of its original price of Rs. 22,990.

Worth Your Money?

If you are planning to get the iQOO Z3 smartphone then it can be a good deal for an asking price of Rs. 19,490. The smartphone offers a 120Hz display, the SD 768G chipset, 55W charging tech, and much more.

On the other hand, the iQOO 7 can also be a good choice for those who are looking for a flagship-grade device but don't want to spend a huge amount. The smartphone is based on the SD870, the same processor is available in the OnePlus 9R which starts at Rs. 39,999. Besides, the iQOO 7 comes with a 120Hz AMOLED panel, 66W charging, a liquid cooling system, and so on.

Lastly, if your budget is a bit high can consider the iQOO 7 Legend. You get the flagship SD 888 chipset, 48MP triple rear camera with OIS support, and much more for an asking price of Rs. 37,990.

