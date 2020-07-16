Just In
IQOO U1 Powered By Snapdragon 720G Processor Goes Official: Everything You Need To Know
iQOO has introduced its new mid-range 'U' smartphone lineup with the launch of U1. The latest smartphone has been announced in China and is another gaming-oriented device by the company. It has been announced with features such as a 48MP triple-lens camera setup, punch-hole display, and a fast-charging supported battery. But unlike the recent launches which come with 5G connectivity, this one is launched with standard 4G network support.
iQOO U1 Hardware And Software Features
The iQOO U1 bestows a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display which has 19:5:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution. The device features a punch-hole which is housed on the top-left corner of the panel. This in-display camera cutout packs an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.
The rear camera setup has a triple-lens setup with a 48MP main sensor. The primary sensor is clubbed with a set of 2MP sensors which will be used for macro and depth effects. Now coming to the processor, the iQOO U1 uses the octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor as its power hub. It is paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage option.
The handset will run in Android 10 OS and will feature Fun Touch OS user interface. For security, the device offers a fingerprint scanner which is mounted on the side panel. It comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. The USB Type-C port will be used to charge up a 4,500 mAh battery. Also, the device comes with support for 18W fast charging.
iQOO U1 Price And Global Launch Details
The iQOO U1 is priced at RMB 1,198 (approx Rs. 12,874) for 6GB+64GB variant and RMB 1,398 (approx Rs. 15,028) for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be selling at RMB 1,598 (roughly around Rs. 17,175) starting July 23 in China. iQOO has not revealed any plans for its launch in the remaining markets including India.
