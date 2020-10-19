iQOO U1x Spotted At Online Retail Website; Might Launch Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO is gearing up for another 'U' series smartphone launch. Following the iQOO U1 which was announced back in July this year, the company is now gearing up to bring the iQOO U1x. The smartphone might debut soon as it has been spotted at an online retailers website. Some of the features have also been tipped of the upcoming smartphone.

iQOO U1x To Launch Soon?

The iQOO U1x has been spotted at JD.com which is an e-commerce website in China. The online retail listing of this handset suggests an imminent launch. But, it would be hard to hard to guess the exact timeline for its arrival. The online listing also reveals the renders and gives a clear look of its fascia as well as the rear panel.

The smartphone is seen with a waterdrop notch display surrounded by slim bezels. The rear panel has a reflective surface. There is a triple rear camera setup which is housed on the top-left corner. The lenses are placed within a vertical rectangular module along with an LED flash.

Also, the images suggest that the device will house the power key and the volume key right panel. It seems that the power key will be doubling up as the fingerprint scanner.

Now coming to the specifications listed on JD.com, the handset will make use of the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. This device will come with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage options.

The listing doesn't reveal the display size and resolution. But, it is expected to be an LCD panel. Also, the camera specifications are at large at the moment. However, the listing does mention a 5,000 mAh battery. No fast charging capacity has been tipped as of now, but there could be a support for the same. It is worth mentioning that the handset will be first introduced in China before making its way to the other markets.

