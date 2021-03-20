iQOO U3x Features Leaked; 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 480 SoC Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO had launched a new gaming smartphone in its Neo series called the Neo 5. The brand is also working on a new device that will be launched under the 'Z' moniker called the Z3. Now, another iQOO branded device is said to be under development called the iQOO U3x. In the latest development, the key features and specifications of the device have been leaked online.

iQOO U3x Key Specifications Leak

The iQOO U3x key features have been leaked by a Chinese tipster online. The upcoming handset will have an entry-level processor but will have 5G-network support. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 480 processor. The RAM and storage are unspecified.

The octa-core Qualcomm processor will be 5G-ready. The tipster has also suggested a display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel type and screen resolution haven't been leaked. According to the leak, the iQOO U3x will use a dual-lens camera setup for imaging.

The iQOO U3x is said to ship with a 13MP primary camera at the rear which will be paired up with a 2MP sensor. The secondary sensor would be used for depth effects. The handset will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery unit. The fast-charging capacity hasn't been revealed.

The tipster has not given any other insight into the hardware aspects. However, the device is said to carry a 1,000 Yuan price tag which is around Rs. 11,129 in Indian currency.

If the device launches with a similar price tag in India, it will surely take the crown for the cheapest 5G smartphone in the country. But, we aren't aware of the company's plan to launch this handset in India and other markets.

The brand hasn't confirmed the launch date for the Chinese market as well. However, rumours are rife that the handset could launch towards the end of March this year alongside the recently teased iQOO Z3.

The online reports suggest that this handset could be a rebranded version of the Vivo Y31s. This device was launched recently in China with 5G network connectivity. The iQOO U3x's leak set of hardware is similar to the Vivo Y31s. Therefore, it is likely possible that the U3x might arrive as the rebranded version of the Y31s.

