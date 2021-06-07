iQOO U3x 4G With Helio G80, 5000 mAh Battery Unveiled; Another Budget Offering? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO has launched a new smartphone in its 'U' smartphone lineup. The company has announced the iQOO U3x 4G which is an affordable gaming smartphone. The company had already launched the 5G variant of this handset in its home country China. The highlights of this handset include a MediaTek Helio 'G' series processor, dual rear cameras, and a fast-charging supported battery.

iQOO U3x 4G Full Specifications

The iQOO U3x 4G is announced with the Helio G80 gaming processor. The octa-core Mediatek processor is built on 12nm architecture and combines Mali G52 GPU along with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM. Notably, the 5G variant comes with a Snapdragon processor.

The smartphone will come with up to 128GB onboard storage and will also have external microSD card support. The handset is pre-installed with Android 11 OS wrapped around the new Origin OS 1.0 user interface.

Upfront, the iQOO U3x 4G is equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD display that supports 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. The panel supports a 20:9 aspect ratio and has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

Speaking of the optics, the iQOO U3x 4G has a dual-rear camera module with a 13MP primary sensor. The main lens is accompanied by a 2MP sensor for depth sensor. The U-shaped notch packs an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The iQOO U3x's connectivity options include 4G Dual SIM support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5, headphone jack. The handset features a dated microUSB port that charges the 5,000 mAh battery. The device comes with 18W fast charging support.

iQOO U3x 4G Price, Availability

The iQOO U3x has been announced with a starting price label of RMB 899 (approx Rs. 10,000) in China. This is the pricing is 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 6GB RAM option is priced at RMB 1,099 (approx Rs. 12,000).

iQOO U3x 4G Expected India Launch

The iQOO U3x 4G India launch date is yet to be announced by the company. The brand is currently gearing up for the iQOO Z3 5G's launch in the country on June 8. The company might announce its next offerings during the launch event or in the coming weeks.

If this device carries a similar price tag as the Chinese variant, we can expect a new budget smartphone by iQOO. The company's focus has been primarily on the affordable segment and of late the brand has been able to attract consumers with its offerings. The upcoming device would probably strengthen the brand's portfolio in the sub Rs. 10,000 category in India.

