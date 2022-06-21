iQOO U5e Gaming Phone With Dimensity 700 Chipset Launched; Coming To India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

iQOO has been gradually expanding its product offering. One new smartphone is the iQOO U5e, which has debuted in China without much fanfare. The new iQOO U5e comes as a mid-range smartphone with a couple of gaming features. The iQOO U5e launch in India, price, and other details are still under wraps.

iQOO U5e Features: What's New?

The iQOO U5e flaunts a 6.51-inch LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The HD+ display offers 720 x 1600 pixels resolution with a waterdrop cutout for the cameras. Speaking of cameras, the iQOO U5e packs a dual-sensor setup at the rear.

These include a 13MP primary shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. Plus, the iQOO U5e includes an 8MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch. iQOO says the cameras include premium software features and are capable of recording up to FHD videos.

Under the hood, the iQOO U5e draws power from Dimensity 700 chipset paired with Mali G57 GPU. iQOO offers up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Buyers can further expand the memory up to 1TB via a microSD card. Additionally, the iQOO U5e runs Android 12 OS with the Origin OS custom skin on top.

Additionally, the iQOO U5e packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Users also get the usual connectivity options like Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, 5G, and so on. Additionally, the iQOO U5e comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

iQOO U5e Price

Presently, the iQOO U5e is available in China and starts from CNY 1,399 (around Rs. 16,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The high-end 6GB + 128GB model costs CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000). The gaming phone is available to buy in Dark Black and Silver White color options at the Vivo China website.

Presently, the iQOO U5e launch in India is still under wraps. What's more, we're not sure if the new phone will even launch in India, and even if it does, it might not launch with the same name. Presently, the iQOO Neo 6 5G is one of the most affordable phones from the brand, and the iQOO U5e could change that.

