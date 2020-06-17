iQOO Z1 Symphony Meteor Variant Available For Purchase Starting June 18 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO launched the iQOO Z1 in the Chinese market last month. At launch, the company declared that the device will be available in Space Blue, Galaxy Silver, and Symphony Meteor color options. The company recently confirmed that the iQOO Z1's Symphony Meteor color will be available for purchase starting tomorrow.

The device is offered in three storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant comes with a price tag of 2,198 yuan (around Rs. 23,628), while 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at 2,498 yuan (around Rs. 26,849). On the other hand, the top variant 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is available with a price of 2,798 yuan (around Rs. 30,075).

iQOO Z1 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the iQOO Z1 5G comes with a 6.57-inch IPS LCD screen with a punch-hole cutout design and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display also supports DCI-P3 color gamut and offers a Full HD+ screen resolution of 1080 x 2,400 pixels. The device has a side-facing fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Coming to the software, the device runs on Android 10. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging technology. The features of the device also include a super liquid-cooled heat dissipation system which helps to reduce the internal temperature of the phone.

For photography, the phone arrives with a triple-rear camera setup. The camera setup comprises a 48MP primary sensor, a 112-degree 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera with a 4cm focal length. Upfront, the device comes with a 16MP shooter for taking selfies.

The camera of the device also supports Hyper HDR, human eye tracking, low-light, and ultrawide photography, 4K video shooting, and more. For connectivity, the iQOO Z1 includes dual SIM slot, 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio jack.

