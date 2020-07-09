iQOO Z1x 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price & Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO has launched its latest smartphone - the iQOO Z1x 5G in China. The smartphone is offered in four storage variants and three color options - black, blue, and white. The handset packs the Snapdragon 765 chipset and a massive battery.

The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the iQOO Z1x is priced at 1,598 Yuan (roughly Rs. 17,200) while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of 1,798 Yuan (roughly Rs. 19,300).

The 8GB RAM + 128GB variant will be available at 1,998 Yuan (roughly Rs. 21,500) and the top-end) 8GB RAM + 256GB variant comes with a price tag of 2,298 Yuan (roughly Rs. 24,700).

iQOO Z1x 5G Specifications

The device packs a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display which offers an aspect ratio of 20:9 along with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone can adjust the refresh rate depending on what is going on the screen to reduce battery usage.

Upfront, it features a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The device has a rectangle-shaped triple-camera setup comprising of 48MP main sensor, 2MP macro lens, and another 2MP shooter.

The camera also includes portrait mode, night view, panorama, time-lapse, up to 1080p slow-motion video shooting, and up to 4K video recording features. Coming to the software, the phone runs on iQOO UI based Android 10. The device gets power from the Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

It is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It takes around 1 hour to full charge. The device also offers liquid cooling technology for enhancing the gaming experience.

Apart from this the phone also includes many gaming features such as the iQOO gaming mode, Game Space 3.4, High Frame Rate Game Zone, and 4D Game Shock 2.0. For connectivity, the iQOO Z1x 5G comes with a side-facing fingerprint scanner, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Looking at the features of the phone, it seems to be quite impressive. It is unclear at the moment whether the company would launch the phone outside of China. So, we also can't comment on whether it will land in India.

