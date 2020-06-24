iQOO Z1x Leak Hints At 5000 mAh Battery: Expected Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO is expected to launch the iQOO Z1x this month. The Chinese firms are now attracting buyers by launching their budget-friendly 5G handsets. The company launched the iQOO Z1 5G in May and is now expanding its line-up with the iQOO Z1x. The iQOO Z1 5G is the world's first handset which gets power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset.

Some specifications of the phone have been leaked online ahead of its expected launch. It was revealed from the previous leak that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

According to the 3C certification, it will pack a 33W fast charger just like other IQOO smartphones. Yesterday, another leak revealed information about the display design and battery of the iQOO Z1x.

As per leak, the device will be unveiled with a huge 5,000 mAh battery. Coming to the display design, the device will pack a 6.57-inch LCD display and a waterdrop notch. It will offer Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. For the software, it is also expected to run on Android 10 operating system.

According to rumors, the upcoming iQOO Z1x will feature a triple rear camera module comprising of a 48MP main camera. However, other sensors are under wraps at this moment. So far nothing is known about the upcoming 5G handset except a few specifications mentioned above.

To recall, the iQOO Z1 5G carries a price of 2198 Yuan (around Rs. 23,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at 2498 yuan (around Rs. 26,600).

On the other hand, the top variant (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) is available with a price of 2798 Yuan (around Rs. 29,820). In terms of pricing, the iQOO Z1x expected to carry lower than the iQOO Z1 5G.

