iQOO Z1x With Snapdragon 765G Chipset Might Launch Soon

iQOO recently launched its first Z series smartphone - the iQOO Z1 last month. According to a new leak, the company might launch a new phone called the iQOO Z1x this month. It is expected to come as a cheaper 5G smartphone.

To recall, the iQOO Z1 sports a 6.57-inch IPS LCD screen with a punch-hole. The display offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and supports a 144Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset. The device has a triple camera setup on its back panel which comprises a 48MP main sensor, 8MP secondary lens, and another 2MP camera. On the front side, the phone has a 16MP snapper for taking selfies.

The device runs on Android 10 OS. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with a 33W fast charger. The handset arrives with an LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 2.1 storage. It has a side-facing fingerprint sensor. In terms of price, the handset comes with a price tag of 2,198 Yuan (~$309).

Coming to the iQOO Z1x, it is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. According to a Chinese tipster, the handset will come to the market with a very affordable price tag. It is expected to be the company's first mid-range smartphone. Weibo's post is no longer accessible as the tipster has deleted it.

Recently, the Chinese firm Redmi has been sold its Redmi 10X 5G as a cheaper 5G phone. The Dimensity 820 powered phone is sold with a price tag of 1,599 yuan (~$225). Even the Redmi K30i 5G 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at 1,899 Yuan which is also an affordable 5G phone.

The iQOO Z1x is said to be priced lower than the iQOO Z1. No other features of the phone are known as of now. We are expecting to get the rest of the features soon.

