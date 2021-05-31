iQOO Z3 5G Amazon Page Goes Live; Snapdragon 768G SoC, 8GB RAM In Tow News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO is ready to launch its new mid-range 5G gaming smartphone in India. The iQOO Z3 5G is said to go official in mid-June in the Indian market. The device was confirmed by the brand to be an Amazon exclusive in India by the company itself. Now, the online retailer has also listed the handset on its website and has confirmed some of the features.

iQOO Z3 5G Dedicated Page Live On Amazon Ahead Of India Launch

The iQOO Z3 5G dedicated landing page has been made available on Amazon India's website. The microsite also has the 'Notify me' tab will that allow the users to stay updated with the device's availability and sales details. Thanks to the listing, some of the Z3 5G's key features have been confirmed.

The iQOO Z3 5G will have the same set of specifications as the Chinese variant. The listing confirms this information. The device will launch with the Snapdragon 768G 5G processor which is based on a 7nm architecture. Additionally, the smartphone will come with an 8GB RAM option and will have a 3GB extended RAM option.

The iQOO Z3 5G microsite on Amazon currently mentions coming soon. However, the official launch date is yet to be announced. As mentioned earlier, the launch is likely scheduled for mid-June. But we will get more updates moving forward via official teasers and the Amazon landing page.

Will iQOO Z3 5G Rattle Mid-Range Segment In India?

The iQOO Z3 5Gis expected to carry a sub Rs. 25,000 price label in India. This segment has been witnessing frequent launches in recent times. The hardware offered by the iQOO Z3 5G is definitely competitive if we look at the other options available in this segment such as the Realme X7 series, OnePlus Nord, and others.

Speaking of the hardware, the device is equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel features a waterdrop notch for the 16MP selfie camera.

The rear camera setup includes a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The Snapdragon 768G processor has already been reaffirmed by the Amazon listing along with the 8GB RAM.

The smartphone will ship with an Android 11-based iQOO UI 1.0 interface. The power key on the iQOO Z3 5G integrates the fingerprint scanner for security. The device will be backed by a 4,400 mAh battery with 55W fast charging.

The overall spec-sheet is pretty solid here and the rivals will get stiff competition in the Indian market. The pricing remains the deciding factor for its success. The company has been delivering on power performance with its products. The recently launched iQOO 7 series is one good example. We expect the same from the Z3 5G as well.

