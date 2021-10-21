iQOO Z3 5G For Rs. 16,490 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale; Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO Z3 was launched starting at Rs. 19,990. Now, the handset has received Rs. 3,500 discount at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, bringing the price down to Rs. 16,490. The smartphone offers 5G connectivity, a 120Hz display, 55W charging, and much more.

iQOO Z3 5G Discount At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

To recall, the iQOO Z3 5G was announced at Rs. 19,990 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 20,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 22,990 for the high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Now, all the three storage models have got Rs. 2,000 price cut for the limited time period. Besides, buyers can get flat Rs. 1,500 off with all back cards for all storage variants, which bring the price down to Rs. 16,490. The phone can be purchased in Cyber Blue and Ace Black color options.

iQOO Z3 5G Features

The device is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC that is a capable processor for handling gaming and daily usage. The chipset is paired with Adreno 620 GPU, up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that is further expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card. Upfront, the iQOO Z3 5G has a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

There is a triple rear camera setup which includes a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera sensor. Other features include a 4,400 mAh battery, a five-layer liquid-cooling system, 3GB virtual RAM support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and so on. Connectivity features include 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS.

Should You Still Buy iQOO Z3 5G?

iQOO recently unveiled the iQOO Z5 5G which also shares some similar features as the iQOO Z3 like 120Hz display, triple cameras, and so on. However, the device runs the Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 778G processor. But buying the iQOO Z3 5G for Rs. 16,490 can definitely be a great deal.

