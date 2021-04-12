Just In
iQOO Z3 5G Spotted At IMEI Database; Hints India Launch
iQOO has a bunch of smartphones lined up for launch in the Indian market. The brand has already confirmed the arrival of the iQOO 7 series later this month and has tipped some other handsets in tow as well. It seems that the company could also introduce a device from its 'Z' series as one of the models has cleared its certification online. The device expected to hit the stores following the iQOO 7v Legend could be the iQOO Z3 5G.
iQOO Z3 5G Gets Certified In India
The iQOO Z3 5G has been spotted at the IMEI database with the I2011 model number. Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared this detail via Twitter. The online listing hasn't given any specific details on the launch or features. However, the device went official back in March in China, therefore, the latter is known.
#iQOOZ3 5G listed on BIS Indian 🇮🇳 certification— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 12, 2021
-6.5" LCD FHD+ 120hz RR
-SD 768G
-64+8+2MP
-16MP
-Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
-4400 mAh with 55W charging
-Android 11
-6+128GB ¥1699 ~ ₹18K
8+128GB ¥1799 ~ ₹19K
8+256GB ¥1999 ~ ₹22K pic.twitter.com/1P1ptvLP07
Also, the IMEI database listing is an indication that the company is gearing up for this handset's launch in the Indian market as well. An official confirmation on the same could emerge soon. If we speak of the features, the iQOO Z3 5G comes as a game-centric offering by the brand powered by the Snapdragon 768G processor.
We can expect the device to be available in both the 6GB/8GB RAM configuration and 128GB storage option. The smartphone runs on Android 11 OS and has iQOO UI 1.0 interface on top. Other primary features include a 6.58-inch LCD display and a 64MP triple-camera setup.
The FHD+ display supports 1080 x 2408 screen resolution and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also supports HDR10+ has a waterdrop notch. The rear panel is equipped with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP sensor.
The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and has a 4,400 mAh battery unit. The device comes with a55W fast charging technology. It is highly likely that iQOO launches the Z3 5G with the same set of hardware as the Chinese variant. The pricing is what will be the major driving factor for its success in the country.
Just to recap, the company has already confirmed the launch of iQOO 7 Legend via its official Twitter handle recently. In addition to the Z3 5G and the iQOO 7 Legend, the brand is also expected to bring the Neo 5 to the country. This handset has been certified via BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards) which hints at an imminent launch.
