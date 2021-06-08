iQOO Z3 5G With SD768G, 120Hz Display Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 19,990 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO Z3 5G has been launched as India's first Snapdragon 768G SoC-powered phone. The phone can be purchased in three storage configurations via Amazon and the company's official site. Besides, features like a 120Hz display, 55W fast-charging support, and a five-layer liquid-cooling system make it the best smartphone under Rs. 20,000.

iQOO Z3: What Does Offer?

The iQOO Z3 features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution and HDR10+ support. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC is paired with Adreno 620 GPU, up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that is further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Besides, the phone also supports 3GB virtual RAM.

Running Android 11-based iQOO UI custom skin on top, the device packs a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support that claims to charge 50 percent battery in 19 minutes. There is a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the phone sports a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

Lastly, the iQOO Z3 gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, and connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, and a USB Type-C.

iQOO Z3 Price And Availability In India

The iQOO Z3 price starts at Rs. 19,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 20,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and the high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost Rs. 22,990. The phone is already up for grabs on Amazon India and iQOO.com.

The phone comes in Ace Black and Cyber Blue color options. Launch offers for the iQOO Z3 include 'no questions asked' 100 percent money-back guarantee policy, a flat Rs. 1,500 off on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. There is also an additional Rs. 1,000 off on Amazon coupons and no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months. With the launch offer, one can buy the smartphone starting at Rs. 17,490.

iQOO Z3: How About Competition?

The iQOO Z3 with its power-packed features will compete against the Realme X7 Max and the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE. The Realme X7 Max costs a bit higher than the iQOO Z3; however, the upcoming Nord CE is said to get a price tag of Rs. 22,999.

All in all, one can consider the iQOO Z3 as the best mid-range device under Rs. 20,000. The phone also features a five-layer liquid-cooling system that will reduce core temperature by 10°C.

