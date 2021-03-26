iQOO Z3 With 120Hz Display, SD 768 SoC Announced: Another Affordable 5G-Ready Gaming Phone? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO has launched yet another mid-range gaming smartphone backed with 5G connectivity. The company has announced the iQOO Z3 in China with affordable pricing. The smartphone packs all the essentials required for immersive gaming such as a 120Hz display, a mid-range Snapdragon 'G' series chipset and an ergonomic design. Here's what all the iQOO Z3 offers:

iQOO Z3 Hardware And Software

The iQOO Z3 ships with a big 6.58-inch display which is an LCD panel. The display has support for 1080 x 2408 pixels FHD+ resolution, 401 PPO pixel density, and has a 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panels are HDR certified which will allow it to stream FHD videos online as well.

The company has used the traditional drop notch for the selfie camera instead of a punch-hole module present on the majority of the mid-range and budget smartphones. The iQOO Z3 has a gradient rear surface.

The back panel is wrapped with a 3D curved glass. The vertical triple-lens camera module is placed on the top-left of the back panel. The camera specifications include a 64MP main sensor with an f/1.7 aperture.

The device also has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture with 120-degree FoV and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for macro imaging. The primary camera module comes with various shooting modes including 10x digital zoom and Night Mode. The latter is dedicated shooting mode for low-light conditions.

The iQOO Z3 will be using a 16MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies. The same lens will allow users to make or receive video calls. Coming to the processor, the device is packed with the Snapdragon 768G 5G processor.

The chipset comes with a built-in modem that supports 5G connectivity. The device is announced with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage option. For a better gameplay experience, the device loops in memory fusion technology, 4D game vibration, and Multi-Turbo 5.0 features.

It also has a Five-fold liquid-cooling temperature to keep the device temperature low during extensive gameplay. The smartphone will ship with Android 11 OS out-of-the-box and have iQOO 1.0 UI. The battery packed inside the iQOO Z3 measures 4,400 mAh supported by 55W FlashCharge. It takes charge over the USB Type-C port.

iQOO Z3 Gaming Phone Price

The iQOO Z3 with 6GB RAM and 128Gb storage will be selling for 1,699 yuan (approx Rs. 18,000), while the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model will be available at 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,000) yuan. The high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be selling at 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,000) yuan starting April 1 in China.

