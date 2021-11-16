iQOO Z5 5G Gets New Cyber Grid Color In India; Now Selling With Rs. 1,500 Discount On Amazon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO Z5 5G was launched back in September in India and was selling in two color options. Now, the brand has launched a new color variant named Cyber Grid for the iQOO Z5 5G in India. The new color variant is already up for grabs on Amazon India and the company's official site. Apart from the new color, other features of the smartphone remain the same as the other color variant.

iQOO Z5 5G Cyber Grid Color Price In India

The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost Rs. 23,990, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM option of the iQOO Z5 5G Cyber Grid variant retails for Rs. 26,990. However, Amazon is now offering Rs. 1,500 discount on both storage models which brings the starting price to Rs. 22,490.

iQOO Z5 5G: Features

In terms of features, the iQOO Z5 5G offers a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP front-facing camera sensor.

Running Android 11-based Funtouch OS, the iQOO Z5 5G comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with Adreno 670 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage that also supports additional storage expansion via a microSD card.

Moreover, the iQOO Z5 5G has a triple-camera setup at the rear consisting of a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor, an 8MP wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. There is a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 44W fast-charging. Other aspects include connectivity features, VC liquid cooling system, dual speakers, 4D game vibration with linear motor, and aside-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

iQOO Z5 5G New Cyber Grid Color: Should You Buy?

The new Cyber Grid color of the iQOO Z5 5G is quite different compared to other available color variants. The new variant has stripped design at the back. Besides, you will also get an additional Rs. 1,500 off on the new variant. Also, the features like Snapdragon 778G processor, 44W fast-charging, and 120Hz display make it a powerful device at this price range.

