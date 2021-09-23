iQOO Z5 With SD778G Chipset Announced; How Much It Will Cost In India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO has launched the Z5 5G in China. The smartphone comes with upgraded features over the existing iQOO Z3. Features of the iQOO Z5 include a larger display, SD778G chip, 4GB extended RAM, and so on. The India launch of the handset has already been confirmed and it will be an Amazon exclusive.

iQOO Z5 Features To Check Out

Running Android 11-based Funtouch OS, the iQOO Z5 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera sensor. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with Adreno 670 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage that also supports additional storage expansion via a microSD card.

Moreover, the iQOO Z5 5G also offers a triple-camera setup at the rear like the iQOO Z3. The camera sensors include a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor, an 8MP wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Further, the phone features a 16MP selfie camera and it is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 44W fast-charging. Other aspects include VC liquid cooling system, dual speakers, 4D game vibration with linear motor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

iQOO Z5 Price

The iQOO Z5 5G price in China starts at 1,899 Yuan (around Rs. 21,600) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, 2,099 Yuan (around Rs. 23,900) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM option, and 2,299 Yuan (around Rs. 26,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The iQOO Z5 comes in Blue Origin, Morning Light, and Dream Space color options.

iQOO Z5 In India

The iQOO Z5 5G is launching on Sep 27 in India. There are no details on whether the brand will hold any launch event for the upcoming device. Further, the Amazon microsite also confirms the Indian variant of the iQOO Z5 5G will offer identical features as the Chinese variant.

As far as the price is concerned, the phone is expected to come at around Rs. 20,000 in the country. If this turns out to be true, it will make a tough competition for smartphones like the Galaxy A52s and the Realme GT Master Edition that are running the same process but selling at higher price tags.

