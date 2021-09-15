iQOO Z5 With Snapdragon 778G Chip Launching On September 23; India Launch Also Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO Z5 on September 23 in China. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G chip, the same processor also runs the Galaxy A52s and the Realme GT Master Edition. Besides, another report has revealed the India launch of the iQOO Z5 will also take place soon.

iQOO Z5 Launch Set For Sep 23

The brand took to its Weibo to announce the launch date for the iQOO Z5. The launch event will start at 2:30 pm CST Asia (12pm IST) in China on September 23. Alongside, the brand is also rumored to introduce the iQOO Z5 Pro and the iQOO Z5x smartphones. However, the brand is yet to confirm the existence of these handsets.

iQOO Z5 Features We Known So Far

The smartphone is confirmed to ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G paired with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. Apart from this, nothing much is known about the iQOO Z5. However, the rumored iQOO Z5 Pro was recently spotted on the Google Play Console listing, revealing its features.

The Pro model is expected to feature a Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with the same Snapdragon 778G processor which will be paired with 8GB of RAM. Further, the smartphone will run Android 11 OS and pack 64MP triple cameras. Other features of the iQOO Z5 Pro are tipped to include a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Since both the standard and Pro models seem to have the same processor, we can expect the standard iQOO Z5 might get some similar features as the iQOO Z5 Pro.

iQOO Z5: When Is It Coming To India?

According to the 91mobiles report, the iQOO Z5 could launch this month in the country. However, the report has not shared the exact launch date. Further, the device is said to be the Amazon exclusive after the launch. If this turns out to be true, we expect the brand will soon share details regarding the launch.

However, there is no info on whether the iQOO Z5 Pro will make its way in the country or not. Further, we expect the upcoming iQOO Z5 will also be an affordable 5G handset like the iQOO Z3 that is currently selling starting at Rs. 19,990 in India.

