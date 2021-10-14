iQOO Z5x Launch Slated For October 20; What All To Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO recently unveiled a new Snapdragon 778G powered gaming handset called the Z5. Soon after, the leaks started hinting at another variant's launch in this lineup called the Z5x. The iQOO Z5x is said to be a toned-down version of the standard model equipped with a 50MP triple rear camera setup. In the latest development, the company itself has confirmed the arrival details of the iQOO Z5x.

iQOO Z5x Official Launch Date Revealed

In a post shared on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, iQOO confirmed the Z5x's launch on October 20 in China. The teaser poster shared by the company reveals this launch timeline along with the design (which isn't much different from the standard version). The teased Z5x has a single-tone matte textured rear surface (painted in orange) ad a vertical camera setup housing two big sensors and an LED flash.

The front panel is seen with slim borders on all corners; including the chin. The teaser image doesn't confirm if there is a waterdrop notch or a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. However, previous leaks have pointed at the former. This teaser poster hasn't mentioned any hardware details. But, the handset has already visited several mobile authentication and benchmark websites which has revealed all the key features.

iQOO Z5x: Features To Expect

As mentioned above, the device has been spotted on multiple platforms online including Google Play Console, Geekbench, 3C, and TENAA. The handset is said to come with 163.95 x 75. X 8.5mm dimension and weigh around 169gms. The iQOO Z5x is said to run on the Dimensity 900 processor unlike the Qualcomm chipset on the standard model.

The iQOO Z5x will also be a 5G enabled handset like its sibling and is said to come with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The storage option tipped is also dual, i.e, 128GB and 256GB. The expandable storage capacity is unspecified at the moment. The iQOO Z5x is said to use a TFT screen instead of an LCD panel like the standard Z5. The display is said to measure 6.58-inches and will support 1080p resolution.

The iQOO Z5x imaging setup includes dual sensors at the back including a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The handset is expected to get its power from a 4,800 mAh battery with 44W rapid charging technology.

