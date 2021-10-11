iQOO Z5x Spotted At TENAA; Full Design, Specifications Revealed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO recently launched a premium-mid range gaming smartphone powered by the new Snapdragon 778G processor called the iQOO Z5. Now, the company is gearing up to bring the second variant in this series dubbed the iQOO Z5x. The device will be initially launched in China and has already cleared its certification via several authentication platforms. The design and the complete features of the handset have been revealed via TENAA.

Alleged iQOO Z5x Certified Via TENAA

The TENAA website has listed a new phone with the V2131A model number. This handset is rumored to be the upcoming iQOO Z5x. The certification website has revealed all the key specifications as well as the entire design of the upcoming iQOO Z5 variant.

The iQOO Z5x is seen with a punch-hole display with slim bezels. The handset can be seen with a dual-tone back panel and a big vertical camera module on the upper left followed by the iQOO branding. The device can be further seen housing the power key and the volume keys on the left. The image impressions suggest the power key will integrate the fingerprint scanner for security.

iQOO Z5x Leaked Specifications

The iQOO Z5x leaked spec-sheet reveals an unnamed octa-core processor with a 2.4GHz clock speed. It remains to be seen if the device will launch with a Snapdragon processor as its sibling or will be equipped with a Dimensity series processor by MediaTek. The listing reveals a 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM option. The storage configuration tipped is also dual, i.e, 128GB and 256GB.

The handset is also tipped with an eternal microSD card support. However, the exact expandable storage capacity hasn't been revealed. The iQOO Z5x is said to launch with Android 11 OS. The imaging setup is said to include a 50MP primary sensor combined with a set of 2MP sensors. Unlike the LCD panel on the standard iQOO Z5, the Z5x will is said to feature a TFT display measuring 6.58-inches.

The upcoming gaming phone will have an 8MP selfie camera and a 4,800 mAh battery unit. The fast-charging capacity tipped is 44W. The launch timeline hasn't been confirmed by the company yet. However, all the developments hint at an imminent launch.

Best Mobiles in India