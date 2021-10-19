iQOO Z5x To Come With 120Hz Display & Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity: What We know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO recently launched the iQOO Z5 smartphone, the brand is now prepping up to bring another variant dubbed the iQOO Z5x on October 20 in China. The design and few key specs of the upcoming handset have already been confirmed. Now, the latest development has revealed display design and some other features of the upcoming iQOO Z5x ahead of its official announcement. Let's dive into details.

iQOO Z5x Display And Other Specs Confirmed

The latest teaser by the company has confirmed that iQOO Z5x will feature a waterdrop notch design with a slightly thick chin. The device will support a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Apart from the display, the brand has also revealed that the handset will come with a five-layer liquid cooling system for better thermal management. The phone is also confirmed to support Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and sport a 50MP dual-camera setup.

iQOO Z5x: What More To Expect?

Thanks to certification sites, we have already detailed features of the upcoming iQOO Z5x. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.85-inch LCD FHD+ display and is confirmed to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, while the standard iQOO Z5 runs the Snapdragon 778G chipset. The processor of the iQOO Z5x is said to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage which is also believed to support additional storage expansion.

The main lens will be accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it could feature an 8MP selfie camera. Moreover, the device will run Android 11 OS and pack a 4,880 mAh battery with 44W rapid charging support. Additionally, the iQOO Z5x is tipped to measure 163.95 x 75.30 x 8.5mm in dimensions and weighs 169 grams. The phone is also confirmed to come in three colors namely - Lens Black, Fog Sea White, and Sandstone Orange.

iQOO Z5x: What We Think

As of now, there is no clarity whether the phone will arrive in India or will only be exclusive in China. If the phone will make its way into the country, it might take some time. The brand recently unveiled the iQOO Z5 and is now gearing up to announce the iQOO 8 series which is said to land later this month or early November.

