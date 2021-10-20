iQOO Z5x With 120Hz FHD+ Display, Dimensity 900 SoC Announced; When Is Its Global Launch? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO has finally launched the trimmed version of the iQOO Z5. The handset like its older sibling has been launched with 5G network support and mid-range hardware in China. As the leaks and teasers suggested, the handset has been announced with the Dimensity 900 processor and a dual-camera module at the back. How much are the iQOO Z5x' prices and when is it getting a global launch date? Find out below:

iQOO Zx: Wha Are The Specifications Offered?

The iQOO Z5x' primary downgrades are in the camera and processor department. The device is launched with a Dimensity 900 SoC which has Mali-G68 GPU. Just for reference, its older sibling, i.e., the iQOO Z5 has the Snapdragon 778G processor. The processor is further combined with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

The iQOO Z5x is also launched with Android 11 OS. The iQOO Z5x has an LCD display that measures 6.58-inches. The display supports 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, the leaks had tipped a TFT panel, but thankfully, the brand has used an upgraded panel.

The optics on the iQOO Z5 includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. The vanilla variant has one additional camera lens at the back compared to the Z5x. The iQOO Z5x has external microSD card support and features dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C port connectivity options.

The device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. For security, the handset has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The battery capacity offered by the iQOO Z5x is 5,000 mAh and it has 44W fast charging support.

iQOO Z5x Price, Global Launch Details

The iQOO Z5x has been launched in three different options with the base variant packing 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option 1,599 Yuan (approx Rs. 18,000), 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage option priced at 1,699 Yuan (approx Rs. 19,900). The high-end model has an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option and is launched at 1,899 Yuan (roughly Rs. 22,500).

The iQOO Z5x will be going up for pre-orders starting today in China in Lens Black, Fog Sea white, and Sandstone Orange. iQOO has not revealed when this handset is being launched in India and in the remaining markets. But we can expect a launch by the end of this year in the remaining markets.

Best Mobiles in India