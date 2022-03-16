iQOO Z6 5G Launching Today At 12 PM; Watch Livestream, Pricing & Features In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO is all set to debut the iQOO Z6 5G today (March 16) in the country. The upcoming handset is going to be the successor of the iQOO Z5 5G which launched back in September last year. A dedicated microsite on the official website and Amazon have already revealed the design and key specs of the upcoming mid-range device.

Also, the brand has confirmed the pricing for the Indian market. Here's a quick roundup and launch timing of the iQOO Z6 5G in India.

iQOO Z6 5G India Launch Today

The iQOO Z6 5G is launching on March 16 (today) at 12 PM IST. It will be an online-only event that is believed to be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel and the other social media handles.

iQOO Z6 5G Features We Known So Far

In terms of features, the iQOO Z6 5G is confirmed to sport a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a DCI-P3 color gamut, 90.61 percent screen to body ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage that is believed to support additional storage expansion via a microSD card.

The phone will also support extended RAM technology and will come with a five-layer liquid cooling system that is claimed to reduce the surface temperature by about 3-degree centigrade. For imaging, the iQOO Z6 5G will have a triple camera system which will include a 50MP primary sensor. Other camera details have not been mentioned. The handset will pack a 5,000 mAh battery; however, the charging details are still under wraps.

Other features might include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and it will run Android 11 OS. The Amazon listing has also mentioned that the device will measure 8.25mm in thickness and weigh 186 grams.

iQOO Z6 5G India Pricing

The exact pricing of the iQOO Z6 5G is still unknown. However, the Amazon microsite confirmed that it will be the fastest 5G phone and will come between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 18,000 segment in the country.

