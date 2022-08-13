iQOO Z6 5G New Model With 80W Fast Charging In Works; Coming To Replace Current Variant? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Earlier this year, iQOO launched its latest Z series of smartphones called the iQOO Z6 44W, iQOO Z6 5G, and the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G in global markets including India. The Chinese brand is now reportedly planning to release a new variant of the iQOO Z6 5G model. The new addition is said to offer higher fast charging capability and a Snapdragon 700 series chipset.

New iQOO Z6 5G Could Replace Current Variant With Better Specs

According to a report by the Chinese publication CNMO, the new iQOO Z6 5G variant will be arriving with a whopping 80W fast charging functionality. The previous iQOO Z6 5G model released in India only has a maximum of 18W fast charging support. The iQOO Z6 Pro version on the other hand provides 66W fast charging support. Notably, the iQOO Z6 4G variant comes with 44W fast charging technology.

Furthermore, the report suggests that the iQOO Z6 5G model with 80W charging tech will be coming with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series processor. The current version of the smartphone in India offers the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. Similar to the previous model, the upcoming version will also be offering a high 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The company could replace the current iQOO Z6 5G version in India and other markets with the upcoming upgraded variant. Interested consumers can buy the current model at a starting price tag of Rs. 15,499 in India. There's also a possibility that the faster charging variant of the iQOO Z6 5G could be launched as the iQOO Z6x globally with a higher price tag.

iQOO Z6 5G Specifications, Features

Talking about the specs of the current model, the iQOO Z6 5G offers a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Powering the smartphone is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The device comes in three RAM and storage variants - 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. Software-wise, the handset boots Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out-of-the-box.

The camera features of the iQOO Z6 5G include a 50MP primary camera, which is accompanied by a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP portrait sensor. For selfies and video calling, there's a 16MP shooter. Lastly, a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support completes the list of specifications.

Best Mobiles in India