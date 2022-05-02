Just In
iQOO Z6 5G Now Available Without Charging Adapter Priced At Rs. 13,999; Where To Buy?
iQOO launched the Z6 5G smartphone in March in India. The smartphone was announced starting at Rs. 15,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the mid-tier 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999, and the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model retails for Rs. 17,999 in the country.
However, iQOO is now selling the base model of the iQOO Z6 5G at Rs. 13,999. In this price, you won't get the charging adapter in the box. For the unaware, the iQOO Z6 5G comes with 18W charging out-of-the-box.
iQOO Z6 5G Available At Discounted Price On Amazon
Now, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has spotted an Amazon listing of the iQOO Z6 5G base (4GB + 128GB) model without a charger. It can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 13,999. However, to get a charger in the box, you'll have to pay extra Rs. 1,500. It remains to be seen whether other storage variants will available without an adapter or not.
iQOO Z6 5G (4GB+128GB) is now available in "Without Travel Adapter" option. Costs ₹1500 less than than the regular "With Adapter" option.#iQOOZ6 #iQOO pic.twitter.com/uNAtCpZdfP— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) May 2, 2022
iQOO Z6 5G Features In India
In terms of specs, the iQOO Z6 5G has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) IPS LCD panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that supports a dedicated microSD slot for additional storage expansion of up to 1TB.
On the software front, it ships with Android 12 OS and has a 5,000 mAh battery unit. For imaging, the iQOO Z6 5G comes with triple rear camera system including a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP sensor. There is a 16MP front-facing camera sensor for selfies and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.
Furthermore, one can also buy the 4G variant of the iQOO Z6 in India. The 4G model has better display technology and fast-charging than the 5G variant. The iQOO Z6 4G is selling starting at Rs. 14,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model and goes up to Rs. 16,999 for the high-end model.
