iQOO Z6 5G Tipped To Launch On March 16 In India; Coming Under Rs. 15,000

iQOO recently unveiled iQOO 9 series in India. Now, the brand is prepping to launch the iQOO Z6 5G in the country. As the name suggests, it will be the successor of the iQOO Z5 5G which made its debut back in September last year.

The launch of the iQOO Z6 5G has been officially confirmed; however, the brand did not reveal the launch date yet. The fresh info by tipster Abhishek Yadav reveals the phone will be launched on March 16 in India.

iQOO Z6 5G India Launch Details

According to the tipster Abhishek Yadav, iQOO will launch its next Z-series device on March 16 in India. Apart from this, he did not reveal anything. However, the upcoming iQOO Z6 5G is now listed on the company's official site, showing its design in full glory. The phone will feature a triple rear camera system and an LED flash. Besides, the official teaser revealed the volume and power buttons will be placed on the right edge.

iQOO Z6 5G launching on March 16, 2022 in India.#Vivo #iQOO — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 10, 2022

iQOO Z6 5G Expected Features

iQOO has not shared any key specs of the upcoming iQOO Z6 5G. However, tipster Mukul Sharma has given us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming iQOO phone. The device is expected to sport an FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It might ship with the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 8GB RAM.

Moreover, the iQOO Z6 5G is tipped to come with 4GB extended RAM. It will also include 5-layer Liquid Cooling tech. Apart from this, Sharma revealed the device has managed to score 4,10,563 points in the AnTuTu benchmark test. The battery and camera features are still under wraps. We expect it will feature an ultra-wide lens and a macro camera along with the primary sensor.

iQOO Z6 5G Expected Pricing In India

As per the tipster Mukul Sharma, the iQOO Z6 5G will be launched under Rs. 15,000 in India. In this range, the device will compete smartphones like the Realme 9 Pro 5G and the recently launched Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G which also run the SD695 SoC. Further, we expect iQOO will soon share official teaser to confirm the launch date of the iQOO Z6 5G.

