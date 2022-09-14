iQOO Z6 Lite 5G First Sale in India; Price and Offers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G smartphone was launched in India a few days back starting from Rs. 13,999. It is marketed as the world's first smartphone to feature a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. Now, the smartphone is all set to go on sale for the first time today at 12:15 PM.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G First Sale and Offers

The affordable iQOO Z6 Lite 5G comes in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499 respectively. It will be available in two colors - Mystic Night and Stellar Green. The sale will debut at 12:15 PM via Amazon and the official website of iQOO.

In addition, there will be launch offers as well. Users who purchase the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G using an SBI credit card will get an instant discount of Rs. 2,500. This valid is applicable only for two days between September 14 and 15. Buyers of the smartphone can also purchase the 18W fast charging adapter for Rs. 399.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Specifications and Features

To recap, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G bestows a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The hardware aspects include the new entry-level 5G-ready Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging touted to provide a little over eight hours of uninterrupted gaming time, and a four-component cooling system. It also supports 2GB of Virtual RAM support and an Ultra Game Mode.

Running Android 12 out-of-the-box, the iQOO smartphone comes with support for two years of Android updates and three years of monthly security updates. For imaging, there is a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary macro lens. At the front, the smartphone houses an 8MP selfie camera sensor within the waterdrop style notch.

That said, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in India right now and you can grab the device for under Rs. 12,000 during the first two days of its sale.

