iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Most Affordable Gaming 5G Phone?
iQOO is gearing up for a new smartphone launch, namely the Z6 Lite 5G. The new iQOO gaming smartphone will launch on September 14 and will be the world's first phone with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. Ahead of the launch, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G India price was leaked, and it seems to be an affordable mid-ranger.
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch
A new leak from Onsitego has revealed iQOO Z6 Lite 5G's price in India, which will start from Rs. 13,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB model. The high-end iQOO Z6 Lite 5G with 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 14,999. The leak hasn't been verified yet, but we know that it will be available on Amazon and iQOO India website.
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Features: What To Expect?
The alleged price of the upcoming iQOO Z6 Lite 5G indicates this might be one of the most affordable 5G smartphones. As mentioned earlier, the upcoming phone will feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, becoming the first device with this SoC.
The upcoming iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is rumored to feature a 6.58-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the upcoming smartphone is also tipped to pack a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support.
At the rear, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G will allegedly feature a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth/macro sensor. It will run Android 12 OS with FunTouch custom skin on top. The new iQOO Z6 Lite 5G will offer up to 6GB RAM with up to 2GB virtual RAM expansion. Users will also get up to 128GB of storage.
Related: Know more about the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
One can also expect an advanced cooling system on the upcoming iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, just like other iQOO devices. Rumors suggest the new phone will likely include a four-component cooling system. This will also enhance the overall experience for gamers.
The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G India launch could be one of the cheapest gaming 5G smartphones in the sub-Rs. 15,000 category. This might also help budding gamers to explore more with the affordable smartphone.
