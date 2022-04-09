iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Launch Officially Confirmed; Coming Under Rs. 25,000 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know iQOO will soon be launching the Pro variant of the iQOO Z6 5G named the iQOO Z6 Pro in India. The pricing and a processor of the iQOO Z6 Pro were also tipped online. Now, the brand has officially confirmed the existence of the upcoming iQOO Z6 Pro. Also, the pricing of the device has been reaffirmed in the iQOO Raid Nights Grand Finale Episode.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Launch Officially Confirmed

The brand took to its Twitter handle to confirm the launch of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G in India. However, they did not reveal anything regarding the launch date. The tweet asked a question of which processor will power the upcoming iQOO Z6 Pro 5G. For those who are unaware, the recent report revealed that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Season 2, Grand Finale of #iQOORaidNights, Q1 of this contest!



iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is powered by which processor?



1- Tweet your answer tagging @IqooInd

2. Use #iQOORaidNights

3. 2 Lucky winners win a #iQOOZ6Pro5G!



T&C Apply - https://t.co/ccByia76ho#iQOO #iQOOZ6Pro5G pic.twitter.com/s1ih1grJQf — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 8, 2022

Additionally, the phone is also touted to be the India's fastest smartphone in Rs. 25,000 segment. The device will have an AnTuTu score of 550K+, which is said to be the highest in this price segment.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Expected Specifications

Apart from the chip, other details are still unknown. We expect more info will soon surface online in the coming days. Also, we expect the device will support a higher refresh rate and fast-charging technology. To recall, the iQOO Z6 5G was announced at Rs. 15,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB storage variant. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) IPS LCD panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it runs the Snapdragon 695 processor and the device packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 18W charging. For imaging, the iQOO Z6 has a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP bokeh camera.

Other aspects include a 16MP Samsung 3P9 selfie camera sensor, Android 12 OS, and so on. Coming to the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G, we expect it will give tough competition to the other mid-range devices like the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

