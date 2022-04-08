iQOO Z6 Pro With Snapdragon 778G Tipped To Launch Soon Around Rs. 25,000 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO launched the iQOO Z6 5G last month which is the successor of the Z5. Now, the brand is expected to bring the Pro variant of the aforementioned device dubbed the iQOO Z5 Pro soon to India. Like the predecessor, the successor will definitely come with 5G connectivity. The pricing and a few more details about the iQOO Z6 Pro have surfaced online. Let's dive into the details.

iQOO Z6 Pro Features & Pricing Revealed

91mobiles reports that the company is working on the iQOO Z6 Pro which will be priced around Rs. 25,000. In terms of features, the device is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. The report further stated that the upcoming iQOO Z6 Pro will offer an immersive gaming experience and will have an AnTuTu score of 550K+, which is said to be the highest in this price segment.

iQOO Z6 Pro: What More To Expect?

Apart from the processor, other details of the iQOO Z6 Pro are still under wraps. We expect it will also come with a 120Hz display like the iQOO Z6. It remains to be seen whether it will feature the IPS LCD panel or AMOLED panel.

The standard iQOO Z6 has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) IPS LCD panel. Furthermore, we expect it will have a 5,000 mAh battery with a fast-charging, triple or quad-camera system, Android 12 OS, and so on.

To recall, the iQOO Z6 has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP bokeh camera. Upfront, it comes with a 16MP Samsung 3P9 selfie camera sensor. Other features of the iQOO Z6 include 18W charging, Snapdragon 695 processor, 1TB additional storage options, and so on.

iQOO Z6 Pro Expected Launch

The exact launch timeline of the iQOO Z6 Pro is yet to be revealed. We expect more details will soon surface online. Looking at the price, we can say it will be a great competitor for the Nord series smartphones and other mid-range devices that are available at around Rs. 25,000.

