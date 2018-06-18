iRobot Roomba 980 will clean your home effortlessly

Roomba 980 is a Wi-Fi connected IoT device with a specifically-designed brush, which can sweep the dirt and grime from the corners. It can be controlled using your smartphone through the iRobot HomeApp. The iRobot Roomba 980 is priced at Rs. 71,900 but it is available at a discounted pricing online.

Imagine having a robot that can be controlled to do your household chores? Sounds interesting, isn't it? Well, that is what the Roomba 980, an iRobot offering does. The wireless robotic vacuum cleaner can effortlessly do the floor cleaning work for you. It automatically navigates all through your home and furniture and vacuums the dust and grime on the floor.

Roomba 980 is a Wi-Fi connected IoT device with a specifically-designed, edge-cleaning brush, which can sweep the dirt and grime from the corners. It can be controlled using your smartphone through the iRobot HomeApp.

The iRobot Roomba 980 is priced at Rs. 71,900 but it is available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 69,900 on the official company website and Rs. 61,466 on Amazon India.

The Roomba 980 is a stylish and sturdy robot vacuum cleaning device with a contemporary design. It features a lean and disc-shaped body, which is 3.6-inch tall. The device has an array of optical and acoustic sensors and uses Dirt Detect technology, which automatically boosts its performance while cleaning high-dust areas like carpets. The sensors enable Roomba 980 to focus more on areas that require intense cleaning and prompt the device to clean such areas thoroughly. It can clean up to 120 minutes and automatically docks to the turbocharging cradle when the battery level goes low.

It uses the iAdapt Navigation technology to easily identify room contours and steer across various rooms. The presence of in-built cliff detection as well as multiple optical and acoustic sensors further enables the device to adjust to your home interiors such as raised transitions and carpet, stairs and other drop-off zones. The device can make up to 60 decisions per second with the iAdapt Navigation technology

Roomba 980 can be controlled using your voice as well. It can be connected to Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot or Echo Plus. If you have any of this smart speakers, you just have to call out Robbie for the robot to start cleaning. The device also comes with a 3-stage Cleaning System AeroForce, which utilizes tangle-free, multi-surface brushes to scrape away embedded dirt, debris, and pet hairs from the floor. Its high-efficiency filter can capture 99% of dust, mites, and allergens. The AeroForce cleaning system provides a powerlifting suction with up to 10x the air power by increasing the performance of its Gen 3 motor on high dust areas automatically.