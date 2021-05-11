Just In
Is Amazon Delivering Products During Lockdown In India? Can You Place Regular Orders?
India is currently witnessing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing battle with the coronavirus has taken a severe toll on the masses. The country is struggling to bounce back on its feet with the rising number of cases all across. A lockdown situation has prevailed once again and several states have already imposed curfews to stop unnecessary movements outdoor.
One can only step out for essentials. However, online deliveries of goods including groceries are what the government is emphasising on. Amongst the top online retailers in India is Amazon. The e-commerce platform is currently active in delivering essentials to households.
However, the surging COVID-19 cases in the country remain a concern for the company as well. Amazon recently postponed its popular Prime Days sale where it offers products across different categories at a discounted price.
There have been several queries from the users related to the delivery of products. There are confusions related to the category of products being delivered during the lockdown. So, can you order any product from Amazon now? If yes what all products are eligible for delivery? Let's find out:
Can I Order Any Product From Amazon During Lockdown?
We all are aware that the states have been extending the lockdown period to curb the spread of coronavirus infection in India. In several regions, the extended period is till May 17. So, if you are planning to buy any product from Amazon during this period you can do so. However, the company is only allowing deliveries for essential products.
If you are ordering groceries, food items, medicines and medical equipment, and others commodities that fall in the essentials category, you can expect delivery as per the suggested schedule. However, if you have ordered a non-essential product, expect a delayed delivery which can depend on the lockdown guidelines of respective states in India.
So, if in case your there is a lockdown in your state (Delhi, Haryana, UP, Maharashtra, Goa, etc.), you will only be able to get essential commodities delivered from Amazon. But, you can still add a product to your cart if it's unavailable or can place an order for non-essential goods such as books, clothing, and consumer electronics items.
