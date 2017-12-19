Is Nokia launching a new 4G variant of Nokia 3310? Nokia TA-1047 gets certified by FCC

While Nokia 9 is still doing rounds in the rumor mill, HMD Global is also said to be working on the 2018 iteration of Nokia 3310 or Nokia 6. Earlier a tipster at Baidy had also noted that HMD Global was planning to launch 4G version of the Nokia 3310 or a new Nokia feature phone with 4G capabilities.

That was pretty much the information that we had come across. Nevertheless, we were positive and were waiting to hear about the company's plans more. Once a rumor or leak starts on some device we are bound to hear more about it as time passes.

And just as we were hoping to get our hands on something, a new Nokia smartphone with model number TA-1047 appeared on FCC revealing some information about it. However, speculations suggest that this smartphone is quite different from all the current Nokia smartphones in the market.

As per the FCC listing, it reveals that the alleged smartphone is a Dual-SIM handset and has dimensions of 133×68 mm. The diagonal measurement is at 140mm. Going by the measurement of the device it seems to be quite compact as compared to its siblings like the Nokia 2 and a bit bigger in comparison to Nokia feature phones. Thus many have now started to say that this could well be a new features phone and even the Nokia 3310 4G version.

FCC has listed the device as a GSM/WCDMA/LTE mobile that comes with support for 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM and support for the VoLTE. Interestingly, in a separate leak and report from Gizchina, the purported device will not be available for the US market.

Meanwhile, this is the first ever rumor about this mysterious Nokia device. But that doesn't stop the speculations. Some are now suggesting that the smartphone could come with full QWERTY keyboard and also feature a 3.3-inch display with a resolution of 480×480. Further reports also suggest the device could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 230 and run on Kai OS.

But again these are just speculations. While it is not clear what the device is but more specs and images of this handset should surface online in the coming days.