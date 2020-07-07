Is Poco A Chinese Brand? Should You Buy Its Smartphones? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco today launched its new budget smartphone in India called the Poco M2 Pro. The company has been considering India as one of the major markets. It has even started its innings here in the country after becoming a separate entity from Xiaomi.

This highlights the company's Chinese connection. Off late, there have been Indo-China sentiments fueling due to a border clash. The Indian Government even restricted the usage of 59-Chinese apps. Which brings us back to the question is Poco a Chinese brand and should we buy its products?

Is Poco A Chinese Company?

Poco debuted as Xiaomi's sub-brand and its first product was the Poco F1. The value flagship device was launched back in 2018 and was one of the cheapest devices to pack Qualcomm's flagship processor. The company instantly grabbed the audiences' attention and become a popular choice for the consumers looking for an affordable yet powerful smartphone.

The company remained Xiaomi's sub-brand until this year. Xiaomi announced the Poco's spin-off earlier in January this year and confirmed the brand will be functioning independently from now on. After a year of silence since its first launch, the company routed to India to launch its first smartphone called the Poco X2 followed by today's launch, i.e, the Poco M2 Pro.

Should You Buy Poco Products?

Poco is an independent brand and currently, it is sharing a manufacturing facility with Xiaomi in India. If you look at the overall product portfolio of the company then you will see capable devices with a reasonable price tag. Be it the Poco X2 or the Poco M2 Pro; both of which were launched after the company parted its ways from Xiaomi.

Though the Indo-China sentiments are at its peak; it has nothing specific to do with the product launch. The company still sees India as one of the primary markets and is likely to make it a center-stage for future launches as well. You can consider buying Poco smartphones just because they offer good hardware and are being sold at a reasonable price tag.

Best Mobiles in India