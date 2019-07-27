Is Siri Recording and Sharing Your Private Moments With Apple? News oi-Karan Sharma

Apple has a very loyal AI assistant Siri. But is it loyal to its users or only to the company? In the latest report by RT, it has been claimed that Siri is recording all the sexual encounters, medical information, and private moments of the users and sharing them with Apple human graders for evaluation. But, all this is happening without users’ consent. These recordings also include discussions between doctors and patients, business deals, and criminal dealings.

All this information is revealed by a whistleblower to RT. According to the report, Siri is sending the recordings to the human contractors of Apple across the globe who grade the quality of response given by the AI assistant.

“There have been countless instances of recordings featuring private discussions between doctors and patients, business deals, seemingly criminal dealings, sexual encounters and so on. These recordings are accompanied by user data showing location, contact details, and app data,” RT report quoted the whistleblower.

The whistleblower explained that these recordings are done when Siri thinks it hears its “wake word”. This thing might happen accidentally by owners. It might sound unreal, but in some instances, the sound of a zipper unzipping triggers Siri to respond.

While Apple does not expressly specify any human contribution in Siri's training in the AI's documentation, it does confirm a small part of human involvement in examining and improving Siri and dictation. The company also claims that these recordings were “typically only a few seconds long.”

Apple also claims that the user's ID and name are not attached to the clips which are reviewed by contractors. According to the AI documentation, the recordings are “analyzed in secure facilities and all reviewers are under the obligation to adhere to Apple’s strict confidentiality requirements”.

This clearly shows that the company is aware of the process and they have taken proper measures to keep the files secure and confidential. However, whatever the reason is, no one wants their private moments to be shared with a third person sitting in Apple's office. We’ll have to wait and see how Apple responds to the matter.

