Is The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Really Available For Rs. 54,999 In India?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is one of the most expensive clamshell-style smartphones that the company has ever launched in India. We recently came across a tweet from Samsung India that said that the Z Flip is available for Rs. 54,999 in India. Is it real? Let's find out.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip currently retails for Rs. 108,999 in India. In one of the recent social media posts, the brand claims that one can get a Galaxy Z Flip for just Rs. 54,999. Though it is not a complete lie, it is definitely misleading the audience.

You Need To Exchange Your Flagship

To get the Galaxy Z Flip for Rs. 54,999, you will have to exchange your old smartphone. Not just any smartphone, you have to exchange the Samsung Galaxy Note10+. Do note that, Rs. 46,000 is the maximum exchange value offered on the Galaxy Note10+ and the exchange value might go down, depending on the conditions of the phone.

Moreover, the company is offering an additional Rs. 8,000 discount as an upgrade bonus. Tallying all these will bring down the retail price of the Galaxy Z Flip to Rs. 54,999. You can exchange almost any Android or iOS smartphone but the exchange value will not exceed Rs. 46,000.

Besides, Samsung is also offering additional deals like 70 percent assured buy-back, 1-year accidental damage protection, Samsung Club privileges worth Rs. 3,800, and four months worth of YouTube Premium subscription.

Should You Exchange Your Note10+?

If you are interested in getting a smartphone with a folding display, then it looks like a great deal. However, you might actually get a better value for the Note10+ if you sell this on other platforms like OLX. The Galaxy Z Flip is also more powerful than the Note10+ due to the processor that comes. And the Note10+ does have its own advantages.

