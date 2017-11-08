Is Xiaomi working on a new smartphone with Edge Sense feature?

Today, the bezel-less displays have become a major trend in the smartphone industry and a lot of the smartphone manufacturers are starting to use a full-screen display in most of their new devices.

However, apart from the bezel-less display, another technology that made in the smartphones was the Edge Sense feature that basically allows a user to launch apps and other features by simply squeezing the phone. Further, the pressure of the squeeze could be customized for various functionalities.

Companies like HTC and Google have introduced smartphones with this feature and now it looks like other brands are also showing interest in incorporating this feature into their handsets. While it is always "what next" in terms of innovation for handset makers this squeeze feature seems to be picking up the pace.

That being said, new rumors now state that Xiaomi which has become a popular brand in recent times could be working on a smartphone with pressure sensitive edges. That brings us to question, is Xiaomi coming out with a new banger? The company already has good smartphones in almost all price range.

In any case, this rumor has come up because a user while using his Xiaomi Mi 5 (MIUI 8.2.2) was browsing through activity shortcuts page on Nova Launcher. And surprisingly he found a hidden menu for 'Edge controls,' which further described how the squeeze feature on the smartphone could be used.

While this device doesn't flaunt such feature but why is the option there in the first place. Well, the appearance of this menu basically hints that Xiaomi is most probably working on a smartphone with pressure sensitive edges.

While most of the launches have been done for this year, we might not see a Xiaomi smartphone with such feature soon. It will mostly happen next year only. Meanwhile, Xiaomi will have some time to perfect the technology before it releases anything. Mi 5 Plus and Mi 7 are expected to be launched soon but these will likely not come with Edge Sense feature.

We will be investigating this case further and we will update you on the same.

Source