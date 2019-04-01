ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C45 with EMISAT and 28 foreign satellites

    Sriharikota witnesses 71st launch vehicle mission.

    By
    |

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday successfully blasted off the EMISAT electronic satellite. The spacecraft also ferried 28 other foreign satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

    ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C45 with EMISAT, 28 foreign satellites

     

    The event also marks as the 71st launch vehicle mission from Sriharikota. What's more interesting, that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) invited common people to witness the event.

    The rocket PSLV-C45 sent the EMISAT into sun-synchronous polar orbit. Now 28 nano customer satellites will be injected in their designated orbit.

    "The immediate mission what we are targeting is the PSLV C-45. This mission is special in the sense, for the first time PSLV will have a three-orbit mission in a single flight," said ISRO chairman K Sivan.

    Besides, India also successfully conducted an anti-satellite (A-SAT) missile test on March 27. India is only the fourth country alongside the US, Russia, and China.

    "Mission Shakti operation was a difficult target to achieve and was completed successfully within three minutes of launch. This was a test operation carried out by India and was not targeted against anyone," said Modi.

    Although no A-SAT missile has been deployed for military use until date, it seems to be a great milestone for the country's space ambitions. Other nations are yet responding on India's "Mission Shakti," however, PM Modi has already clarified that the test didn't violate any international norms.

    Read More About: isro space science news
    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 11:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue