ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C45 with EMISAT and 28 foreign satellites News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Sriharikota witnesses 71st launch vehicle mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday successfully blasted off the EMISAT electronic satellite. The spacecraft also ferried 28 other foreign satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

The event also marks as the 71st launch vehicle mission from Sriharikota. What's more interesting, that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) invited common people to witness the event.

The rocket PSLV-C45 sent the EMISAT into sun-synchronous polar orbit. Now 28 nano customer satellites will be injected in their designated orbit.

"The immediate mission what we are targeting is the PSLV C-45. This mission is special in the sense, for the first time PSLV will have a three-orbit mission in a single flight," said ISRO chairman K Sivan.

Besides, India also successfully conducted an anti-satellite (A-SAT) missile test on March 27. India is only the fourth country alongside the US, Russia, and China.

"Mission Shakti operation was a difficult target to achieve and was completed successfully within three minutes of launch. This was a test operation carried out by India and was not targeted against anyone," said Modi.

Although no A-SAT missile has been deployed for military use until date, it seems to be a great milestone for the country's space ambitions. Other nations are yet responding on India's "Mission Shakti," however, PM Modi has already clarified that the test didn't violate any international norms.