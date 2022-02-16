Just In
- 22 min ago Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Could Be Launched Soon: What To Expect?
- 27 min ago EU’s Decision On Single Charging Port Soon: Good & Bad Side Of The Deal
- 33 min ago Snapchat Will Introduce Revenue Sharing Stories; How Will It Benefit Creators?
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Discounts On Realme Smart TVs 32-inch, 43-inch, And 50-inch Screen TVs
Don't Miss
- News WATCH: Flock of birds fall to death in Mexico
- Movies Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra Might Get Separated Due To Ego Clash? Predicts Astrologer
- Sports NBA: Booker and Paul make it six in a row for Suns, Giannis scores 50 in Bucks win
- Finance Income-Tax Dept Searches Chinese Telecom Major Huawei
- Education GATE Response Sheet 2022 Released At gate.iitkgp.ac.in, Here’s How To Download
- Automobiles Financial Incentives For Scrapping Of Old Vehicles In India To Increase Sales Of New Vehicles
- Lifestyle Walnut Oil Benefits And How You Can Use It To Get Glowing, Healthy Skin
- Travel Where To Go In February: Top Destinations In Karnataka
Itel A27 Budget-Centric Phone Launched At Rs. 5,999 In India; Where To Buy?
Itel has announced a budget smartphone named the Itel A27 in India. The smartphone will sit with Itel's other affordable devices like the Itel Vision 2, Itel Vision 2s, and so on. The latest model has been announced in a sole storage variant. In terms of features, it includes up to 128GB of expandable storage, Android 11 (Go edition), and many more.
Itel A27 Specifications
In terms of design, the Itel A27 has a wide bezel around its display, and there is a single rear camera that sits with an LED flash. Coming to the features, the phone has a 5.45-inch FW+ IPS display and is powered by an unspecified quad-core 1.4GHz processor which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.
Besides, it packs a 4,000 mAh battery unit. For imaging, there is a 5MP AI rear camera and a 2MP selfie camera at the front. For connectivity, the smartphone supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5mm jack, FM Radio, micro-USB for charging. The phone also comes with a face unlock and a physical fingerprint sensor which is placed at the rear panel.
Itel A27 Price & Where To Buy?
The Itel A27 is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM model. The phone will be available in three color options namely - Crystal Blue, Deep Grey, and Silver Purple. It can be purchased via offline retail outlets across the country.
Itel A27: Better Than Precursor?
To recall, the Itel A26 was announced back in September last year. It was also launched at the same price tag as the Itel A27. However, the successor has some upgrades like a physical fingerprint sensor and a larger battery.
So, if you are looking for an affordable device with decent features for day-to-day usage, you can consider the Itel A27. It will also compete with smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M02 and the Realme C11. However, the latter is based on the MediaTek chip and also packs a large display and 5,000 mAh battery which is definitely better than the Itel A27.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
10,235
-
14,530
-
25,810
-
5,120
-
12,999
-
22,260
-
6,299
-
6,999
-
7,499
-
6,499