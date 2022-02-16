Itel A27 Budget-Centric Phone Launched At Rs. 5,999 In India; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Itel has announced a budget smartphone named the Itel A27 in India. The smartphone will sit with Itel's other affordable devices like the Itel Vision 2, Itel Vision 2s, and so on. The latest model has been announced in a sole storage variant. In terms of features, it includes up to 128GB of expandable storage, Android 11 (Go edition), and many more.

Itel A27 Specifications

In terms of design, the Itel A27 has a wide bezel around its display, and there is a single rear camera that sits with an LED flash. Coming to the features, the phone has a 5.45-inch FW+ IPS display and is powered by an unspecified quad-core 1.4GHz processor which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Besides, it packs a 4,000 mAh battery unit. For imaging, there is a 5MP AI rear camera and a 2MP selfie camera at the front. For connectivity, the smartphone supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5mm jack, FM Radio, micro-USB for charging. The phone also comes with a face unlock and a physical fingerprint sensor which is placed at the rear panel.

Itel A27 Price & Where To Buy?

The Itel A27 is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM model. The phone will be available in three color options namely - Crystal Blue, Deep Grey, and Silver Purple. It can be purchased via offline retail outlets across the country.

Itel A27: Better Than Precursor?

To recall, the Itel A26 was announced back in September last year. It was also launched at the same price tag as the Itel A27. However, the successor has some upgrades like a physical fingerprint sensor and a larger battery.

So, if you are looking for an affordable device with decent features for day-to-day usage, you can consider the Itel A27. It will also compete with smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M02 and the Realme C11. However, the latter is based on the MediaTek chip and also packs a large display and 5,000 mAh battery which is definitely better than the Itel A27.

