itel A46 launched with dual-rear cameras: Price, specification & more News oi-Priyanka Dua The newly launched smartphone A46 features 5.45- inch HD+ full screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440x720 resolution

Chinese smartphone maker itel has announced the launch of its new smartphone called itel A46. It will be available in Diamond Gray, Fiery Red, Neon Water, and Dark Watercolor options.

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 4,999 and comes with Reliance Jio free data offer where a customer gets 50GB additional free 4G data along with Rs. 1,200 instant cashback on recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 over a period of 24 months.

The newly launched smartphone A46 features 5.45- inch HD+ full screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440x720 resolution. It runs on 2400mAh battery and is equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage along with a dedicated expandable memory up to 128 GB.

On the camera front, this budget smartphone is equipped with a 5.0MP selfie camera with soft flash and 8.0MP AI dual rear camera. The phone also has a screen guard and silicone case in the box.

Furthermore, itel A46 comes with AI dual rear camera that can identify 1001 types of objects. Alongside, the camera is also loaded with various modes like face beauty, portrait mode and bokeh mode that enhances the beauty of photography.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, " The latest launch is an epitome of magical features like 2GB RAM with Octa-Core processor for better performance & multi-tasking, AI Dual camera with segment first smart recognition and text translation features, HD+ full screen, Multi-Function Fingerprint Sensor, Smart Face Unlock amongst others at an incredibly low price."

It runs on Android Pie 9 OS, the itel A46 is powered by 1.6 GHz Octa Core processor for seamless multi-tasking functionality.

Besides this phone has premium double security features like face unlock and fingerprint sensor and supports Dual 4G VoLTE.