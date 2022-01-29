Itel A58, A58 Pro Go Official With Dual Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery; Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Itel has announced two new budget-centric handsets namely the Itel A58 and the A58 Pro in international markets. Both devices share similar features except for RAM and storage configurations. Other features of both the handsets include Android 11 (Go Edition), a dual-rear camera system, and many more.

Itel A58, A58 Pro Features

Both the Itel A58 and Itel A58 Pro have a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and waterdrop-notch to house the front-facing camera sensor. They are powered by the quad-core Unisoc SC7731E SoC and also include the i-boost 1.0 feature for a "smoother mobile experience."

In terms of optics, both the Itel A58 and Itel A58 Pro come with a dual-camera system at the rear panel that houses a 5MP primary sensor and QVGA sensor. For selfies and videos, they have a 5MP camera sensor at the front. Other features include a 4,000 mAh battery, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and they are claimed to be resistant to ordinary drops and dust.

However, the standard Itel A58 comes with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, while the Pro model will be available in 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage option. Both devices support additional storage expansion using a dedicated microSD card slot.

Itel A58, A58 Pro Price

The company has not revealed the pricing yet. However, the Itel A58 is said to be priced at NGN 35,000 (around Rs. 6,315) in Nigeria and KES 8,999 (around Rs 6,000) in Kenya. The smartphone will be available for purchase in Nigeria starting next month; however, it's already available in Kenya.

On the other hand, the pricing of the Itel A58 Pro is still under wraps. Both smartphones come in three color options namely - Dreamy Purple, Sky Cyan, and Starry Black.

Coming To India?

As of now, there is no info regarding the India launch of these handsets. However, we expect the brand might bring the devices in the future. If the devices will indeed come to India, they are expected to compete with other entry-level phones like the Infinix Smart 4, Realme C11, and so on.

