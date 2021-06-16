Just In
- 1 hr ago Fathers Day 2021: Budget Smartphones Gift Ideas Under Rs. 15,000
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Spotted With 25W Rapid Charging; Expected Features, Launch Date
- 1 hr ago Reliance Jio Likely To Delay 4G And 5G Smartphone Launch: Here's Why
- 2 hrs ago Poco X2 Camera Issue Easy Fix Revealed By Company; Here's How To Perform Manual Steps
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Parameshwar Gundkal Confirms Kichcha Sudeep Show’s Second Innings!
- News UK expands COVID-19 vaccination drive to cover all over aged 21 and 22
- Finance Stock Market News Round-Up: Sensex, Nifty End Lower By Half a Percent
- Sports Tottenham Premier League fixtures in full: Spurs to welcome champions Man City as Kane rumours swirl
- Education Study Abroad 2021: Check Out The Countries Reopening For International Students
- Automobiles Okinawa Scooter Prices Drop By Up To Rs 17,900: Here Are The New Model-Wise Price List
- Lifestyle Haseen Dillruba Promotions: Taapsee Pannu Flaunts Two Gorgeous Sarees; Which Saree Did You Like More?
- Travel Top 5 Indian Destinations To Travel With Friends In June
itel Announces Magic 2 4G Feature Phone In India; Price Set At Rs. 2,349
itel is one of the brands in the market that always offer budget-centric phones. Now, the brand has brought its first 4G dual-SIM support feature phone dubbed the Magic 2. The phone also comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and Hotspot Tethering that allows you to connect up to eight devices. Other features include a circular rear camera, pre-installed games, and much more.
itel Magic 2 4G Features
The Itel Magic 2 4G has a 2.4-inch QVGA Curved display and a keypad at the bottom. The phone is powered by the UNISOC Tiger T117 chipset paired 64MB RAM and 128MB native storage that is also expandable up to 64GB via a miroSD slot. The camera department on the feature phone is handled by a 1.3MP camera along with an LED flash which also works as a torch.
The itel Magic 2 also supports eight regional languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and among others. Users can also store up to 2000 contacts. Besides, the King Voice features of the itel Magic 2 lets you to hear incoming calls, messages, and more.
Moreover, the phone is backed by a 1,900 mAh battery unit that claims to offer 24 days of standby time. Other features include wireless FM, auto call recorder, and a one-touch mute. Lastly, the itel Magic 2 4G supports dual 4G VoLTE, 2G, 3G, WiFi, and Bluetooth v 2.0 for connectivity.
itel Magic 2 4G Price In India
The itel Magic 2 has been launched for Rs. 2,349 and comes in black and blue colors options. Buyers can get a 100 days replacement warranty, 1-year guarantee, and one-time screen replacement within 365 days of purchase. The charger, earphones, and a warranty card will be inside the box of the phone.
The itel Magic 2 will compete against the Nokia feature phone and Jio Phone in this range. However, 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi connectivity support, and long-lasting battery life are best-selling points for the itel Magic 2. Besides, the brand claims the itel Magic 2 4G is aimed at consumers who want to upgrade their feature phones with high-speed network connectivity.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
2,999
-
2,599
-
17,605
-
24,000
-
20,460
-
6,218
-
18,999
-
16,890
-
7,990
-
15,923