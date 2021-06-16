itel Announces Magic 2 4G Feature Phone In India; Price Set At Rs. 2,349 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

itel is one of the brands in the market that always offer budget-centric phones. Now, the brand has brought its first 4G dual-SIM support feature phone dubbed the Magic 2. The phone also comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and Hotspot Tethering that allows you to connect up to eight devices. Other features include a circular rear camera, pre-installed games, and much more.

itel Magic 2 4G Features

The Itel Magic 2 4G has a 2.4-inch QVGA Curved display and a keypad at the bottom. The phone is powered by the UNISOC Tiger T117 chipset paired 64MB RAM and 128MB native storage that is also expandable up to 64GB via a miroSD slot. The camera department on the feature phone is handled by a 1.3MP camera along with an LED flash which also works as a torch.

The itel Magic 2 also supports eight regional languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and among others. Users can also store up to 2000 contacts. Besides, the King Voice features of the itel Magic 2 lets you to hear incoming calls, messages, and more.

Moreover, the phone is backed by a 1,900 mAh battery unit that claims to offer 24 days of standby time. Other features include wireless FM, auto call recorder, and a one-touch mute. Lastly, the itel Magic 2 4G supports dual 4G VoLTE, 2G, 3G, WiFi, and Bluetooth v 2.0 for connectivity.

itel Magic 2 4G Price In India

The itel Magic 2 has been launched for Rs. 2,349 and comes in black and blue colors options. Buyers can get a 100 days replacement warranty, 1-year guarantee, and one-time screen replacement within 365 days of purchase. The charger, earphones, and a warranty card will be inside the box of the phone.

The itel Magic 2 will compete against the Nokia feature phone and Jio Phone in this range. However, 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi connectivity support, and long-lasting battery life are best-selling points for the itel Magic 2. Besides, the brand claims the itel Magic 2 4G is aimed at consumers who want to upgrade their feature phones with high-speed network connectivity.

Best Mobiles in India