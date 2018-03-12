Itel to launch new budget smartphone portfolio with 18:9 aspect ratio display

Transsion Holdings backed iTel is soon going to launch a new smartphone portfolio in the Indian market. The smartphones under the new budget category will sport 18:9 aspect ratio screens and some other noteworthy features. As per our sources, itel Mobile will launch the new product range by mid- March at budget friendly price points. itel is also said to introduce finger print sensor technology below 5k segment with the launch of its new smartphone portfolio.

iTel S42 will be the flagship smartphone in the new portfolio and will come equipped with face unlock technology,which is gradually becoming the new trend in sub Rs. 10,000 smartphone. iTel S42 will also sport an 18:9 aspect ratio screen, making it one of the few smartphones to offer the combination of taller dispay and security feature in under 10k price segment.

Just like some of the previous iTel handsets, S42 will also be selfie-centric smartphone. The details on the camera specifications will be announced soon. The smartphone is expected to be backed by an entry-level Qualcomm CPU and will run the latest Android OS- Oreo.

We are expecting iTel to price the upcoming S42 smartphone in under Rs. 10,000 price segment. At this price-point, iTel S42 will fight the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, company's own Infinix Hot S3, and budget smartphones from Lenovo, Huawei, Motorola and OPPO.

We will soon give you more details on the upcoming smartphone portfolio from iTel. Stay tuned on Gizbot.com