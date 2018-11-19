ENGLISH

itel launches A44 Power with Android 8.1 Go for Rs 5,999

The device comes with Android 8.1 Go edition OS for quick and seamless multitasking. The itel A44 Power is powered by 64 bit 1.4 GHz quad-core processor for fast and smooth performance.

    itel Mobile, part of Chinese mobile manufacturer Transsion Holdings, on Monday announced the launch of its new smartphone ' A44 Power' at. Rs 5,999 for the Indian market.

    itel launches A44 Power with Android 8.1 Go for Rs 5,999

     

    The new smartphone comes with a 5.45 "HD+ FWVGA+ Full Screen Display screen along with 4000 mAh Li-Polymer battery, Dual Camera and Face Unlock.

    itel A44 Power runs on 4000mAh Li-Polymer battery optimized to give up to 3 days battery backup in 1 charge on normal usage. Despite bigger battery, it has a compact design with a 9.5mm thickness with vibrant colors. It also has an OTG Power Bank support which can also charge other phones.

    The device comes with Android 8.1 Go edition OS for quick and seamless multitasking.

    The itel A44 Power is powered by 64 bit 1.4 GHz quad-core processor for fast and smooth performance.

    It is equipped with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage along with a dedicated expandable memory up to 32GB.

    From a camera perspective, the smartphone is equipped with a 5MP + VGA Dual Rear Camera and 2 MP selfie camera, both with flash.

    Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing itel Business Unit said, "India is witnessing a significant shift in the consumption patterns of smartphones as the need for the latest features & technology at a budget-friendly price is increasing. At itel, we truly believe in making technology accessible and affordable for customers by offering them great value in every purchase they make with us."

    Patnaik said, "itel A44 Power brings with it the powerful 4000mAh Li-Polymer battery for our target audience along with 5.45" FWVGA+ Full-Screen Display and Dual Rear Camera at a budget-friendly price point. We surely believe that A44 Power will enrich the consumers with an enthralling mobile experience."

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 17:15 [IST]
