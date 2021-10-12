Itel S17 with Triple Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery Launched: India Price, Availablity News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Itel has emerged as one of the top brands when it comes to affordable and budget-centric gadgets. The company has launched a wide range of products, including smartphones. The latest one to join the list of the Itel S17, which has debuted in the entry-level segment. The new Itel phone runs Android 11 Go edition and packs triple cameras at the rear.

Itel S17 Features

The new Itel S17 flaunts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a 720 x 1612 pixels HD+ resolution with a 2.5D curved display and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display features a waterdrop notch and a slightly thick chin at the bottom. At the rear, the Itel S17 packs a triple-camera setup.

Here, the cameras include an 8MP primary shooter coupled with two supporting lenses. Upfront, there's another 8MP camera housed in the waterdrop notch for selfies and video calling. The selfie camera also includes additional features like AI Face Beauty 4.0, Bokeh, AR Stickers, and more.

Under the hood, the Itel S17 draws power from a 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB default storage. Itel hasn't revealed the precise chipset yet and could be disclosed later. Also, there's scope for memory expansion via a microSD card slot, up to 128GB. The Itel S17 runs Android 11 Go edition with Itel's custom skin on top.

Additionally, the Itel smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with basic charging support. The company claims the Itel S17 can last 27 days of standby time with up to 30 hours of uninterrupted call time and up to 70 hours of entertainment. The phone also includes face unlock support and a rear fingerprint sensor for security.

Itel S17 Price, Availability

Presently, the Itel S17 has been launched in the Nigerian market. The phone is available in a single 1GB RAM + 16GB model, costing NGN 45,000 (around Rs. 8,200). The phone is available in Sky Blue, Multicolor Green, and Deep-Ocean Black color options. The Itel S17 availability in India and other markets is still under wraps.

For the asking price, the Itel S17 is up in competition with several phones in the budget segment. Devices from Redmi, Realme, Infinix, and others are quite popular in this segment. When the Itel S17 eventually makes its way to India, it could have an edge with its triple cameras and a large 5,000 mAh battery.

