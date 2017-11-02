itel S21 with dual selfie cameras announced for Rs. 5,999

itel Mobile has announced the launch of a new selfie-centric smartphone dubbed itel S21. This budget smartphone carries highlights such as dual selfie cameras at the front and 4G VoLTE at a budget price point of Rs. 5,999.

As mentioned above, the USP of the itel S21 is its selfie-centric feature with dual front-facing cameras including 5MP and 2MP sensors. While the main sensor is for the normal selfies, the other one is capable of capturing depth of field effect of 120-degrees and is suitable for groupfies. There is a toggle for easy switching between selfies and groupfies.

Detailing on the specifications, the itel S21 features a 5-inch FWVGA display with a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. The smartphone makes use of a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek processor paired with Mali-T860 graphics unit and 1GB RAM. The default storage capacity is 16GB and is expandable up to 32GB using a microSD card.

The dual SIM smartphone from itel boasts of an 8MP main camera snapper accompanied with dual LED flash and a dual selfie camera setup as mentioned above. Interestingly, the selfie-focused smartphone from itel comes with front-facing LED flash too. The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and features a fingerprint sensor on board. The connectivity aspects include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 and GPS. The device draws the necessary power from a 2700mAh battery operating under its hood.

In the already competitive market in India, the itel's selfie smartphone is definitely a welcome offering as it features the necessary specs within a budget price point. However, we must mention that the device will have a tough competition from the others those exist in the market such as the Xiaomi Redmi 4A.

The itel S21 has been launched in three color variants - Champagne Gold, Elegant Black, and Moonlight Silver colors.