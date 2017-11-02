itel S41: Experience fast VoLTE, secure experience and swift performance at budget price

There's an immense demand for affordable yet feature loaded smartphones in the Indian market. It is world's fastest growing and biggest mobile phone market place which attracts smartphone makers around the globe.

While some of them manage to keep the price low, the quality and reliability remains a big question. And those who deliver on features and reliability ask a hefty amount for the overall package. This creates a situation where end users are left off with very few options to experience the modern day technology.

What the masses need in today's time is a complete mobile solution to address their demands. And by demands we mean a mobile phone that can deliver on imaging, security, software, battery backup, multimedia and productivity without burning a hole in their pocket. While it's tough to find one handset with all the above mentioned features at a budget friendly price-point, it's not entirely impossible.

We say so by our real life experience with one handset- itel S41. Priced at just Rs. 6,999, the smartphone is tailor-made to meet the diverse requirements of tech-savvy millennials. Let's find out how this budget smartphone does the impossible task.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Speedy VoLTE experience for faster internet While camera, display and long-lasting battery is a must requirement, the utmost thing is fast and seamless internet connectivity. In the absence of a reliable and fast communication platform, modern smartphone are nothing less than paperweights. Having said that, itel S41 is a budget device with flagship connectivity features. It supports the much required 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, 3G, 2G, Bluetooth and also comes with a dual-SIM card connectivity. We experienced seamless internet connectivity in Delhi NCR on 4G networks and used the Wi-Fi with same comfort. You can use one personal and one work SIM card to maintain a work-social balance with the affordable S41. Secure mobile user experience with smart rear-mounted fingerprint scanner Security is one aspect where you just cannot afford to make a compromise. With itel S41, you need not worry about your personal data stored on your handset as the smartphone features a rear mounted fingerprint scanner that prevents unauthorized access. The biometric scanner unlocks the handset in a jiffy and keeps your data safe and secure. The sensor is placed ergonomically so that your index finger doesn't have to make any efforts to get the job done. Moreover, the fingerprint scanner not just unlocks the device, it also allows you to quickly capture a photo, answer an incoming call and record it with just a long press. You can click a selfie within 0.1 seconds, and also configure up to five different applications to five fingers for quick app launch. Premium Design and crisp 720p IPS Display The aesthetically designed itel S41 is delightfully compact to use and premium to look at. The smartphone has a removable real panel, a feature which is extremely difficult to find in today's time. The rear panel has a matte finish that restricts unwanted fingerprints and does not let the handset slip off from your hands. The correct placement of hardware buttons, charging port and compact design makes it a delight to use itel S41 in everyday scenarios. itel S41 also ensures best-in-class visual experience in sub Rs. 7,000 price-point. The smartphone boasts a crisp 5-inch HD screen that churns out a respectable resolution of 1280x720 pixels. The screen is bright enough to offer a comfortable viewing experience outdoors and also ensures a smooth gameplay and visually appealing video playback at budget price-point. The icons on the screen look sharp and text looks crisp. Surprisingly good cameras with accompanied flash on front and rear The 8MP autofocus rear camera on itel S41 can deliver some really good images. The sensor captures good amount of detailing with accurate colour reproduction. The portrait shots look very natural and camera quickly locks the subject. The budget smartphone also has an 8MP full-frame front camera accompanied with flashlight to make sure you capture important moments even when there's low or no light at all. Camera enthusiasts will be delighted to use the full-fledged professional mode on S41 that allows you to customize color balance, white balance and exposure to light. You can also capture stunning 120-degree panorama shots within a single shot. To brighten up your selfies, itel S41 also comes equipped with face beauty and a dedicated night mode. These camera modes will help you capture clear, crisp and bright self portraits with minimal hassle. This is just the start as the front camera also features seven celebrity makeup effects, 10 custom beauty makeup effects, and 17 beautiful makeovers. Moreover, the camera interface also allows you yo add popular face masks to let you experiment with the images you capture. The unique and intuitive features make itel S41 one of the best and feature packed camera smartphone in the budget price point. Smooth Multitasking and Seamless Processing itel S41 can sail through every day jobs without any struggle. The smartphone is powered by a 1.25 GHz MediaTek quad core processor and paired with a 3GB RAM. The ample RAM makes it possible to run multiple apps simultaneously. itel S41 can also handle resource-intensive applications like games and photo editing . As far as storage is concerned, itel S41 has 16GB internal memory which can store several apps, games, images, videos and documents. And if you consume the internal 16GB, you can always expand the storage to further 32GB to store more videos, photos games without worrying about the storage space running out. Long-lasting battery and Android Nougat 7.0 out-of-the box itel S41 can be your daily driver without giving you much concerns about battery dying out of power. With its 2,700mAh Li-Polymer battery unit, itel S41 ensures you execute the most important tasks throughout the day on a single charge. The efficient CPU and graphical unit and the latest Android 7.0 Nougat play a crucial role to give the handset a long-lasting battery life. The user experience is nearly stock Android and the handset does not come with any unwanted bloatwares. With the latest Android Nougat, apps fire up instantly and you can navigate throughout the UI without any stutters. Google's latest mobile OS is coded to delivered an unparalleled smartphone usage experience making S41 one of the very few budget handset to offer smooth and secure Android user experience. Priced at just Rs. 6,990, the sleek and stylish S41 is engineered to deliver the right confluence of technology, functionality and style in a compact form factor and at affordable price-point. The elegantly designed smartphone is available in shades of slate Grey and obsidian Black.