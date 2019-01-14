itel unveils budget A44 Air smartphone with AI enabled dual camera at Rs. 4,999

Itel Mobile, one of the youngest player in the Indian smartphone industry has unveiled a new budget smartphone in sub Rs. 5,000 price-point. Priced at Rs. 4,999, itel A44 Air sports a 5.45"full-screen display and also offers an AI-enabled dual camera in the Indian market. Importantly, the budget smartphone also supports dual SIM 4G VoLTE across all operator bands in India, which makes it a viable option for price-conscious consumers in India.

Itel is also offering software-enabled face unlock feature making itel A44 Air a feature-packed Android handset in sub 5K segment. Notably, these features are mostly provided in handsets priced around Rs. 10,000 and above. With a screen-to-body ratio of 81%, the 5.45-inch screen on itel A44 Air offers a resolution of 480x960 pixels.

For the camera, itel A44 Air offers an entry-level dual-camera setup including a 5MP primary camera paired with 0.08 MP depth-sensing shooter to create depth of field effect. Itel claims that the camera also uses AI to enhance the final output. Itel A44 Air also features a 2MP selfie camera with Face Beauty mode that analyzes different lighting conditions to improve camera output. Other notable camera features include AI Super Night Shot mode, AI HD video recording, and portrait bokeh effect.

As far as software is concerned, itel A44 Air runs on Android 8.1 Go edition.

For hardware, itel A44 Air is powered by a 1.4GHz processor with 1GB of RAM. The smartphone has 8GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 32GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone is backed by a 2,400 mAh battery unit.

Itel A44 Air will be available in Blusher Gold, Elegant Blue, and Slate Grey at offline stores across India. The company is offering a 100days replacement warranty on the handset.