itel Vision 3 Turbo, New Budget Smartphone Launched in India for Rs. 7,699

Itel has emerged as one of the top brands when it comes to affordable and budget-centric gadgets. The company has launched a wide range of products, including smartphones. Now, itel has just launched a new budget smartphone in India - the itel Vision 3 Turbo. This new smartphone is targeted at smartphone users in tier 2 and tier 3 markets.

The device is on par with budget smartphones launched by other brands in terms of specifications and delivers a smooth experience. This launch comes close on the heels of new feature phone launches in the country. The itel Vision 3 Turbo has been launched in three storage space, including Deep Ocean Blue, Multi Green, and Jewel Blue. This new smartphone is priced at Rs. 7,699 and will be up for sale on its official website.

itel Vision 3 Turbo Specifications, Features

The itel Vision 3 Turbo bestows a slim unibody design that measures 8.85mm in thickness. The device houses a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS 2.5D curved display with support for 480 nits of brightness. The screen has a waterdrop notch at the top center to house the 5MP selfie camera sensor.

In terms of hardware, the itel Vision 3 Turbo equips a Unisoc SC9863A processor teamed up with 6GB of Turbo RAM, split into 3GB + 3GB of Turbo RAM. This can mobilize idle memory to improve the overall running speed and offer users a super smooth experience. Also, there is 64GB of storage space. A 5000mAh battery powers the itel smartphone along with support for 18W fast charging, which is touted to support intelligent power management, reverse charging, and AI Power Master to boost the battery backup by 20%.

The imaging aspects of the latest budget offering in India include an 8MP AI dual rear camera setup with Night Mode, Bokeh, Pro, Panorama, AI Beauty mode, and 1080p video recording support. The itel Vision 3 Turbo also comes with a fingerprint sensor mounted at the side and a smart face unlock capability. In addition to this, itel is offering a free one-time screen replacement within 100 days of purchasing the device.

