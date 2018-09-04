ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

iVOOMI announces its online-only smartphone brand Innelo in India

The company also plans to will invest $10 million in the initial first year of its operations.

By:

Related Articles

    Chinese smartphone maker iVOOMi announced the launch of its 'India-first' sub-brand Innelo, to cater to the diversified needs of the smartphone buyers in India.

    iVOOMI announces its online-only smartphone brand Innelo in India

    With an online-first focus, Innelo has tied up with Amazon India to be its exclusive online partner. The company also plans to will invest $10 million in the initial first year of its operations.

    Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, Innelo India says: "We are delighted to bring our sub-brand Innelo to India. With a vision to capture the premium smartphones and accessories market, we aim to bring high-end technology products and offer them at pocket-friendly prices. With Innelo, we intend to become a sustainable, youth-centric technology conglomerate; creating products for India, in India."

    The new brand will be backed by supply chain, operations and service infrastructure of iVOOMi in the Indian market with sales being skilfully supported by a dedicated network of 500+ service centers across the country.

    "The brand's products are tailor-made to suit the Indian audience and environment. These products would be launched in the price segment of 7K to 13K. We are in India for the long run and will affirmatively contribute to the 'Make in India' initiative. Currently, the company's products would be assembled and packaged in India", he added.

    The company plans to launch its 1 Smartphone, featuring a Notch Display, designed for the urban and young audience of the country.

    Furthermore, the product range would include smartphones, smart accessories, and more.

    Read More About: ivoomi news Mobile
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue